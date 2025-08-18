1983 World Cup Winner Makes Bizarre Claim On Team India's Squad Selection Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025: 'You Have To Play Bold'

Asia Cup 2025: The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will kick off on September 9, with the first match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the eight-team tournament on September 10th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team India will play their second match in the tournament on September 14th, against their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

India will square off against Oman in their final and third Group stage fixture on September 19th.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. However, there have been media reports that the cricket administrative board will announce the squad on Tuesday, August 19.

1983 World Cup Winner On Team India's Squad Selection For Asia Cup 2025

Before the squad selection, India's 1983 World Cup winner, K Srikkanth, made a bizarre claim, saying that Vaibhav Suryavanshi should be given a chance for the Asia Cup 2025. He asked the BCCI not to make Vaibhav Suryavanshi wait, by saying the youngster is not mature.

“You have to play bold. Don’t make him wait. Don’t say things like ‘let him mature’. He is already playing with remarkable maturity. His shot-making has been on another level. If I were chairman, I would definitely have him in the 16,” K Srikkanth said while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Stats In IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi came under the spotlight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, when Rajasthan Royals roped in the 14-year-old for a whopping Rs. 1.1 crore.

In the 2025 edition of the IPL, the 14-year-old played seven matches and scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55. In his maiden season at the cash-rich league, Suryavanshi hammered a century and a fifty.