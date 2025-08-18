Varun Chakaravarthy Commends Gautam Gambhir's Leadership and Inspirational Influence On Team India's Attitude: 'He Brings In A Warrior Mindset'

Asia Cup 2025: India mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy heaped praise on India head coach Gautam Gambhir, saying that the 43-year-old has brought a warrior mindset inside the dressing room.

Chakaravarthy played under Gautam Gambhir in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later in the Champions Trophy 2025 with Team India.

Before becoming the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir served as the mentor of the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL 2024 season. Under Gambhir's mentorship, the Knight Riders won the IPL title for the third time.

Varun Chakaravarthy Lauds Gautam Gambhir

While speaking on Revsportz, Varun Chakaravarthy said that Gautam Gambhir helped him make his comeback by motivating him. He added that Gambhir brought a 'warrior mindset' in the dressing room.

"Similarly, Gauti Bhai also has helped me a lot in my comeback, the way he motivates me. Even if we talk little, he has always given me good confidence and he has always told that "no matter who's going to ignore you, I will keep you in my plans for now". So, that kind of gave me confidence. And if you ask about Gauti Bhai as a mentor, then I would say he brings in a warrior mindset in the dressing room, which is very important and has worked for us at KKR and in the Champions Trophy," Chakaravarthy said as quoted by ANI.

Varun Chakaravarthy's praise of Gambhir comes days before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, which will begin from September 9 onwards.

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

Team India will begin their voyage in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, from September, against the UAE. The Men in Blue will play their second match of the forthcoming tournament on September 14, against arch-rivals, Pakistan. India will play their final group stage match against Oman on September 19.

In the 20-over format for India, Varun made his debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. In the T20Is, the 33-year-old played 18 matches and picked 33 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02.