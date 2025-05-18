After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Uncapped Mystery Spinner Shivam Shukla To Replace Rovman Powell

IPL 2025: After the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders announced the signing of Madhya Pradesh mystery spinner Shivam Shukla to replace West Indies middle-order batter Rovman Powell.

IPL 2025 was suspended for a brief period of time due to the tensions between India and Pakistan. After the tournament was suspended, many foreign left the country, and some of the players did not comeback due to national duties.

The 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament was resumed on Saturday, May 17th with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the game got washed off after rain played a spoilsport.

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.193. KKR displayed a poor performance in the ongoing season and have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

The Knights sealed five wins and suffered six defeats after playing 13 match in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament. In their past five matches, KKR won just two matches.

KKR Sign Shivam Shukla To Replace Rovman Powell In IPL 2025

With just one match left in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders roped in the mystery spinner from Madhya Pradesh, Shivam Shukla, who will be replacing Rovman Powell in the squad.

While announcing the news, KKR took their official social media handle and wrote, "The mystery spinner from MP is a Knight now! Shivam Shukla replaces Rovman Powell for the remainder of the #TATAIPL2025."

Shivam Shukla's Stats In T20s

Shivam Shukla has played eight T20 matches and picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 and has a bowling average of 23.62.