WATCH | After Canberra Washout, Team India Touches Down In Melbourne For 2nd T20I Against Australia

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has arrived in Melbourne, Australia, for the second match of the T20I series. After the rain spoiled play in the Australian capital, the Men in Blue would look to stand up and deliver in the limited-over series.

The Indian side put up a dazzling start in the T20I series, courtesy of the leadership duo's firm partnership. Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch, and Shubman Gill also gelled well despite the games he has played recently.

Team India Touches Down In Melbourne Following Canberra Washout

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has shared a video featuring the Indian side on their sleek team travel kits as they touch down in Melbourne.

The spotlight was on captain Suryakumar Yadav, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and the swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma as they were seen leaving the hotel and boarding the team bus.

Jasprit Bumrah also stopped by to hand out autographs to young kids who were waiting for the team outside the hotel.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's classic bromance was also seen in the video as the team travelled from Canberra to Melbourne, Australia, for the next part of the series.

Fans in Canberra were left disappointed as an exciting cricket contest turned out to be a damp squib. Team India's start looked promising as the batters looked in form and displayed classic T20 flair at the Manuka Oval.

Shubman Gill-Suryakumar Yadav Duo Shined In 1st T20I vs AUS

In the first T20I, the Indian cricket team was put in to bat first by Australia. The partnership of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav was vital as they displayed some great shots. SKY looked solid following his subpar form throughout the Asia Cup.

Team India raced to 97/1 in 9.4 overs before heavy rain took over, and the match was eventually abandoned.