Updated 30 October 2025 at 11:35 IST
WATCH | Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh Poke Fun at Abhishek Sharma as T20 Team Arrives in Melbourne: "Eh Bag Limited Edition"
Ind vs Aus: The Indian team has reached Melbourne for the 2nd T20I and the players seemed to be in a jovial mood. The Punjabi boys - Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill - were spotted poking fun at Abhishek Sharma.
Ind vs Aus: After the game at Canberra got called off due to rain, the Indian team left for Melbourne where they will play the second T20I at the iconic MCG. The team looks to be in a good space as they were spotted getting playful with each other at the airport. The Punjabi boys - Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill - were poking fun at Abhishek Sharma.
The clip of that surfaced on social space and is now being loved by their fans. In the clip, Arshdeep pokes fun at Abhishek over his fancy bag, asking if it was a limited edition bag. Once Arshdeep asks Abhishek that, Gill breaks into a laughter. Arshdeep seems to be the one behind the lens.
It is no secret that Abhishek, Gill and Arshdeep have played a lot of cricket together and share a very close bond with each other.
In fact, even when rain interrupted play at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday - Gill and Abhishek seemed to be teasing one-another - in a heartwarming way.
Can India Take Lead at MCG?
The Indian team in the 58 balls they played on Wednesday showed glimpses of why they are highly-rated as a T20 side.
India were 97 for one in 9.4 overs when rain stopped play for the second time and then there was no play. The MCG is a massive ground and hence one could expect tactical changes made by the Indian team. The game at the iconic MCG takes place on Friday (October 31). Fans would certainly hope there is no rain and a full 40-over contest is played between the two cricketing giants.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 11:28 IST