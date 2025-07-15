After Decimating India At Lord's, England Pacer Jofra Archer Aims For The Trip Down Under: 'Will Do Everything Possible To Be On The Plane'

England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Jofra Archer has his eyes set on England's upcoming test tour when they visit Australia for the coveted Ashes series. The fast bowler has expressed that he had already ticked off one box with his performance against Team India. Archer added that he would be keen to do everything in his power to secure a seat in the flight bound for the land down under in November.

Jofra Archer Is Locked In For A Seat In The Ashes Series Against Australia

Jofar Archer made his test cricket comeback for England when they locked horns against India at Lord's. Captain Ben Stokes opted for Archer over Carse, and the fast bowler's presence paid massive dividends as their bowling unit received a dominant boost by outperforming the visitors in the third test match.

But that is not it for the English pacer as Jofra Archer intends to be with the test squad when they jet off down under for the coveted Ashes series in winter.

"I told Keysey [England men's managing director, Rob Key] I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes. I think one tick is already there, and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane in November," Jofra Archer said after the match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Captain Ben Stokes' decision to incorporate Jofra Archer over Brydon Carse worked well, as he played a clinical role in restricting Team India during the second innings. Archer took the prized wickets of India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Washington Sunder, which helped them hold the visiting side 22 runs short of the target.

India And England Now Aim for Glory In Manchester

Following England's clinical win over Team India at Lord's, the spotlight now shifts to the north-west of the UK. One more win would seal the deal for England, and they would be determined to do so at Old Trafford. On the other hand, Team India will be hungry to bounce back the way they did at Edgbaston, aiming to level the series once again. The visitors were handed a tough defeat, but they aim to reignite the fire with a firm showcase against the hosts.