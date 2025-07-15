IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Handed 'MS Dhoni-Style' Compliment by Former England Captain Jos Buttler

India suffered a heartbreaking loss to England in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord's, and perhaps the one player who most felt sorry for was Ravindra Jadeja. After all, the all-rounder had batted with grit and determination, leading the tail and slowly but surely knocking off the required runs before Shoaib Bashir's lucky dismissal of Mohammed Siraj.

It was a huge slice of bad luck that undid the hard work which Jadeja had put in, milking singles and twos and exposing himself to the majority of the English bowling.

And it was his calculated risk approach that saw him compared to former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Buttler Praises Jadeja's Knock

Former England captain Jos Buttler believed Jadeja's ability to stick around to the end was comparable to the way Dhoni likes to take a run chase deep.

"If KL Rahul was going to be the calm guy to try and take it through, Pant was probably going to be the opposite—with a bit of dash and trying to win it in an hour—whereas Ravindra Jadeja has that sort of stickability of 'I'm going to try and be here till the end.’ It was Dhoni-style, really, just like - going to hope you crack first," said Buttler on the For The Love of Cricket podcast.

Buttler went one step further by prasing the way Jadeja marshalled both Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, neither of whom is the kind of bowler who you would expect to add a lot of runs.

India's Series Win Hopes in Limbo

Given the series was 1-1 before the start of the Lord's Test, everyone knew that a win in the ‘Home of Cricket’ would play a key role in determining who wins the series.

With England now holding a 2-1 lead with just 2 matches to go, they are in an excellent position to seal the series given India will need to register back-to-back wins at Old Trafford and The Oval.