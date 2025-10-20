After Dominant Display Against India, Josh Hazlewood Vows To Feature In All Five Ashes Test Matches: 'My Body Feels Great'

Josh Hazlewood ran through the Indian batting lineup as Australia secured a seven-wicket victory in the 1st ODI match in Perth. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI return was marred as Australia crushed the Men In Blue to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Josh Hazlewood Ran Riot Against India In Perth

Persistent rain reduced the match to a 26 over affair and Hazlewood finished on top with a figure of 7-2-20-2. He bowled 35 dot balls and got the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the proceedings. The 34-year-old has entered the twilight phase of his career and will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Ashes series.

Injuries have been a part and parcel of Hazlewood's career, but the RCB star insisted he wants to play all the five matches against England.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he said, "For sure. Perth always offers some nice bounce and pace which has served us well in the past, especially with our bowlers who all offer something different.

"It was a nice start. [My] rhythm felt good off the back of New Zealand. Everything is feeling good at the moment, a nice way to start the build [to the Ashes].

“That's the life of a fast bowler, everyone is carrying some sort of niggle. My body feels great right now, I am very confident of getting through all five without any dramas.”

India Suffered A Batting Collapse In Perth