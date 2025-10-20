Republic World
Updated 20 October 2025 at 16:04 IST

Phil Salt's Quickfire and Adil Rashid's Four-Wicket Haul Guide England To Clinch Convincing Win Over New Zealand In 2nd T20I

England clinched a 65-run win over England in the second T20I match of the series, on October 20.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
England players celebrate during the 4th T20I against India in 2025
England players celebrate during the 4th T20I against India in 2025 | Image: ANI

New Zealand vs England: Harry Brook-led England sealed a commanding 65-run victory over Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Monday, October 20.

England skipper Harry Brook was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 78-run knock from 35 balls at a strike rate of 222.86. He hammered six fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

(More To Follow…)

Published By : Aniket Datta

Published On: 20 October 2025 at 15:50 IST

