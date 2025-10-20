Phil Salt's Quickfire and Adil Rashid's Four-Wicket Haul Guide England To Clinch Convincing Win Over New Zealand In 2nd T20I

New Zealand vs England: Harry Brook-led England sealed a commanding 65-run victory over Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Monday, October 20.

England skipper Harry Brook was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 78-run knock from 35 balls at a strike rate of 222.86. He hammered six fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.