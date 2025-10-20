'Expose Him': Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Urged Not To 'Shield' Harshit Rana After Perth Debacle

India were handed a reality check after Australia thrashed them by seven wickets in the 1st ODI in Perth. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to create an impact on their return to the white ball setup for the first time since the Champions Trophy final.

Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir Sent A Big Harshit Rana Message

This was Shubman Gill's debut as India's ODI captain, and the 26-year-old too didn't make a mark with just 10 runs in his tally. Men In Blue fielded three all-rounders and three pacers, and Kuldeep Yadav missed out on a spot. Harshit Rana was preferred over him, but the KKR pacer barely looked threatening with the ball. Just a few days after Gambhir publicly defended the player, calls have grown louder.

Former Indian batter Priyank Panchal feels that if the management believes Rana has the ability to pull off something special with his bat, then expose him to the batting order higher up and don't shield him by using another batter. He posted on X, "If Harshit Rana is being seen as someone who can tonk the ball at No. 8, then we should expose him to that role in the next two years and not shield him by including an additional batter. Kuldeep should come in for Nitish or Washi, as in Jassi’s absence he’s the go-to wicket taker."

Kuldeep Yadav Might Play A Big Role In Adelaide

India will now take on Australia in the 2nd ODI match at Adelaide on October 23. This was India's first ODI loss this year, and in the buildup for the upcoming 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, some changes might reflect in the next match. Nitish Kumar Reddy's quickfire 19 off 11 showed what he is capable of, and the debutant will grow confident with each passing day.