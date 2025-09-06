Updated 6 September 2025 at 20:03 IST
After Dream 11 Exit, Shivam Dube Reveals Team India's New Jersey For Upcoming Asia Cup 2025, See Pictures
Team India's new jersey for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has been revealed. Here are the pictures of the new jersey.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Asia Cup 2025: Star all-rounder Shivam Dube, on Saturday, September 6, revealed Team India's new jersey for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 after Dream 11's exit as the lead sponsor.
The 'Men in Blue' will participate in the Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor after Dream 11 withdrew from its contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month.
Dream 11 withdrew its sponsorship after the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill last month. Dream 11's was till 2026 and worth Rs. 358 crore approximately, but they had to withdraw their partnership last month.
See Pictures Of Team India's New Jersey For Asia Cup 2025
Shivam Dube took to his official Instagram account to reveal Team India's new T20I jersey for the Asia Cup. Shivam Dube shared pictures of himself wearing the Blue jersey.
There has been only one change in the jersey, and that is that the name Dream 11 will not be there. Instead, only 'India' will be written on the front.
India To Start Their Asia Cup 2025 Campaign On September 10
The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening fixture of the tournament at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, Team India will begin their voyage on September 10, against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. On the other hand, Group B consists of Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.
After starting their campaign on September 10, India will move on to take on Pakistan in the high-voltage clash in the tournament on September 14. The Men in Blue will conclude their group campaign against Oman on September 19.
The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.
