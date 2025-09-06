Shreyas Iyer Rewarded With India A Captaincy For Upcoming Multi-Day Fixtures Against Australia A In Lucknow

India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after dismissing England's captain Ben Stokes by run out during Day 4 of the 2nd Test match, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India A squad for the upcoming multi-day fixtures against Australia A. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed with captaincy responsibilities, and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is designated as the deputy.

Shreyas Iyer failed to make the cut in the upcoming Asia Cup squad for Team India. His absence was one of the most hotly debated subjects as the Mumbai batter has shown his mettle in international and franchise competitions.

Shreyas Iyer will be replacing Abhimanyu Easwaran at the helm for India A in the upcoming multi-day competitions against Australia A. The Dehradun batter had previously led the 'A' side against England.

Star Test players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal have been named in the 15-man squad.

Nitish Reddy is coming off an injury, while Prasidh and Sai had represented India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

The Australia A tour of India begins on September 16, 2025, and the second multi-day match happens on September 23. Both matches will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium/Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India A Squad For Upcoming Australia A Fixtures: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Sutar, Yash Thakur.

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Return To Action In Second Multi-Day Game

The statement from BCCI also mentioned that KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will also be a part of the action. The veteran Indian players, who are not a part of this year's Asia Cup squad for Team India, would be named in the second multi-day fixture.

“KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the 2nd multi-day match and will replace two players in the squad after the 1st multi-day match,” the statement from BCCI noted.