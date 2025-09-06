Team India Players Express Confidence Following Start Of Asia Cup Preparations: 'Exciting Times Ahead'

Team India has commenced its preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with the entire camp beginning its training sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The 15-man squad and the coaching staff have assembled in the Middle East to commence their title defence.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India beams with positivity, with their training sessions filled with admiration, laughter and entertainment. Their first training was full of positivity, with the veterans feeling excited around a young bunch of players.

Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya Beam With Positivity As Team India Begins Asia Cup Training

The BCCI shared a video from Team India's training session on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes activity and companionship among the Indian players.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace spearhead, feels thrilled to be back in Team India's T20I fold after a while and expressed his thoughts on joining the Men in Blue once again.

"It feels really good. I've joined the T20 group after a long time. This three-week window was really good, got some time home. Young energy, young people in our team. So, yeah, looking forward to it. Exciting times ahead," Jasprit Bumrah said in the video.

Hardik Pandya opened up about dedicating time to his son while also preparing himself to be ready for action. The stylish Indian all-rounder also expressed his excitement about the young talent around.

"I really took time for my son. I spent a lot of time with him, and at the same point of time, I thought I'd start my training and everything earlier. This feels like a very good bunch of people around, and you know, a very exciting talent," Hardik Pandya expressed.

Gautam Gambhir's Words Of Motivation Before Asia Cup Revealed

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has kept the fighting spirit alive in the team. It had helped them seal a courageous draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

With the Asia Cup approaching, the Indian coach wanted to keep the spirit alive, and Shivam Dube shared the coach's uplifting words as the team began practice.

"There is always one thing which the coach has said to every player: 'whenever you play for your country, you get an opportunity to do something new'," Shivam Dube expressed.