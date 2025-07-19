After England Tour Snub, Mohammed Shami Named In Bengal Probable List For Upcoming Domestic Season

Mohammed Shami has been named in Bengal's probable list for the upcoming domestic season. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the 35-year-old has been included in the 50-member list for the 2025-26 season.

Mohammed Shami Has Been Named In Bengal Probable List For Next Season

Shami has been in and out of the Indian Cricket Team in the last few years and last featured in the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. He wasn't named in the 18-member squad for the England tour but could be a part of the Bengal team, which could enhance his chances of returning to the India fold.

Shani also could feature in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone, which is scheduled to start on August 28 as things stand. Shami was a part of IPL 2025 but didn't have a good outing with the ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer amassed only six wickets in nine games.

Shami Wasn't Selected For England Tour

Shami underwent a knee surgery after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final and only returned to action very recently. As quoted by ANI, Agarkar said, “The medical guys have told us that he has been ruled out of this series. He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don't think he was going to be able to play five tests. We were hoping he would be available for at least some part of the series, but if he is not fit at the moment, it will be very difficult to keep waiting. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him.”