IND vs ENG| Mohammed Siraj Lauded As Anticipation Builds For Manchester Encounter: 'He Doesn't Hold Back Anything'

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the 4th innings weren't enough as India fell to an uncharacteristic 22-run defeat against England at the Lord's. Mohammed Siraj's unfortunate dismissal paved the way for the visitors to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Mohammed Siraj Receives Ultimate Praise For His Antics In IND vs ENG Test Series

Mohammed Siraj has been an integral part of the Test team under Shubman Gill's leadership. The Gujarat Titans pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker in the IND vs ENG Test series with 13 wickets in six innings. Managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been a priority for the team management. But Siraj has been through gruelling spells, and Aakash Chopra believes Siraj is an ideal bowler for a captain as he gives his all in a match.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “Ryan ten Doeschate also said that we don't talk about Siraj enough, but we are fortunate to have him in the team. He gives everything he has. He doesn't hold back anything. It's a blessing. If you look at it from a captain's perspective, many times in Tests, you look towards your bowlers, and fast bowlers turn their backs at times. Mohammed Siraj is not one of them.”

Both Jasprit Bumrah And Rishabh Pant Expected To Feature In Manchester

The 4th Test match will start at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23. Jasprit Bumrah has been India's bowling spearhead against England. The fast bowler missed the Edgbaston test match but returned to Lord's and had an instant impact. There has been a lot of chatter regarding his availability, but as per Sky Sports, the fast bowler is expected to play a part in the 4th Test match.