After Humiliating Defeat To India Women In 1st T20I, ICC Officials Levy Heavy Fine On Nat Sciver-Brunt-Led England, Here's Why

England Women batters Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt in action during 1st T20I match against India | Image: AP

England Women vs India Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England Women conceded a heartbreaking 97-run defeat against Smriti Mandhana's India in the first T20I match of the series, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Saturday, June 28th.

Smriti Mandhana was named the 'Player of the Match' following her blitzkrieg knock of 112 runs in the first inning.

Following the defeat, ICC officials imposed on heavy fine on England Women for maintaining a slow over rate against India in the first T20I match of the series in Nottingham.

In a statement, ICC stated that England were short of two overs from the target in the first innings.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC stated in a statement.

Recapping India's win over England, it was the host who won the toss and decided to field against the visitors.

Shafali Verma (20 runs from 22 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (112 runs from 62 balls) gave India a kickstart in the first inning, cementing a 77-run partnership. After that, it was Harleen Deol (43 runs from 23 balls) who led the Indian batting lineup and powered the Women in Blue to 210/5 in the first inning.

Lauren Bell led the English bowling attack with her three-wicket haul. Em Arlott and Sophie Ecclestone also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the Indian bowling attack rattled the English batting lineup. Shree Charani picked up four wickets in her four-over spell. Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highest run-scorer for England, scoring 66 runs from 42 balls. The rest no the batters managed to put up a show in the second inning.