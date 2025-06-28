Smriti Mandhana At Helm For India Women Against England As Harmanpreet Kaur Sits Out 1st T20I, BCCI Issues Update On IND-W Skipper

Updated 28 June 2025 at 19:25 IST
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India's regular skipper, has been ruled out of the 1st T20I match against England. Smriti Mandhana was seen stepping up during the toss, where she revealed that Harmanpreet had an injury and was not fit for action.
The Indian Women's Cricket Team would commence their white ball tour in England with the five-match T20I series. With the first match happening at Trent Bridge, the Indian women's side would aim to pick a strong start with a win. However, the Indian side would not feature the talismanic Harmanpreet Kaur as she has been ruled out of action for this match.
A statement from the BCCI mentioned that the Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had sustained a head injury during the T20 Warm-up against ECB's Select XI. Harmanpreet will be closely monitored by the medical staff, but she has been doing well. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana has stepped up as the leader against England Women in Trent Bridge.
"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England Women in Nottingham as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the T20 Warm-up match against ECB Select XI. She's being closely monitored by the medical team and is recovering well. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
Also Read: India, England Women's Players Pay Tribute To Air India Plane Crash Victims, Observe Minute Of Silence Ahead Of 1st T20I In Nottingham
The Indian Women's Cricket Team have made a new addition to their T20I squadron as a debut takes place in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 20-year-old Sree Charani would make her debut in the T20I series against England. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler received her debut cap from fellow teammate Sneh Rana.
England had won the toss, and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt opted to field first. The Englishwomen hinted that they would be coming in with a heavy pace attack. India, on the other hand, have done a lot of preparation in the English soil and they look ready for the challenge.
Published 28 June 2025 at 18:54 IST