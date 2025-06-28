India, England Women's Players Pay Tribute To Air India Plane Crash Victims, Observe Minute Of Silence Ahead Of 1st T20I In Nottingham

Updated 28 June 2025 at 19:51 IST
England vs India: Before the start of the first T20I match of the series at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Saturday, June 28th, both India and England women's players observed a minute of silence to mourn the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Earlier on Thursday, June 12th, the London Gatwick Airport-bound Air India crashed seconds after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport. It was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that was being used on the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route.
The crash of AI 171 has shocked the nation. The incident claimed 241 lives, including the former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani.
A total of 242 passengers were on board, including the crew; however, only one passenger, who was sitting on seat number 11A, managed to save his life.
Days after the crash, the authorities have rescued the black box of the AI 171, which crashed. Now, the black box is currently at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi, where the data are being decoded.
Meanwhile, it is Smriti Mandhana who is leading the Indian Women's side in the first T20I match of the series against England, after Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested at Trent Bridge.
It was a precautionary decision taken by the team management after Harmanpreet sustained a head injury during the T20 warm-up match before the start of the series.
ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana At Helm For India Women Against England As Harmanpreet Kaur Sits Out 1st T20I, BCCI Issues Update On IND-W Skipper
Currently, Team India are on a tour of England, where they will play five T20I matches and three ODI games.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's team are also on a tour of England, where they will take on the Three Lions in a five-match Test series.
Published 28 June 2025 at 19:21 IST