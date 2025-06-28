India, England Women's Players Pay Tribute To Air India Plane Crash Victims, Observe Minute Of Silence Ahead Of 1st T20I In Nottingham

India and England skippers pose with the trophy ahead of the 1st T20I match at Trent Bridge | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

England vs India: Before the start of the first T20I match of the series at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Saturday, June 28th, both India and England women's players observed a minute of silence to mourn the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

241 Lives Lost In Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Earlier on Thursday, June 12th, the London Gatwick Airport-bound Air India crashed seconds after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport. It was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that was being used on the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route.

The crash of AI 171 has shocked the nation. The incident claimed 241 lives, including the former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani.

A total of 242 passengers were on board, including the crew; however, only one passenger, who was sitting on seat number 11A, managed to save his life.

Days after the crash, the authorities have rescued the black box of the AI 171, which crashed. Now, the black box is currently at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi, where the data are being decoded.

Harmanpreet Kaur Rested In 1st T20I Against England, Smriti Mandhana Leading Women In Blue In Nottingham

Meanwhile, it is Smriti Mandhana who is leading the Indian Women's side in the first T20I match of the series against England, after Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested at Trent Bridge.

It was a precautionary decision taken by the team management after Harmanpreet sustained a head injury during the T20 warm-up match before the start of the series.

Currently, Team India are on a tour of England, where they will play five T20I matches and three ODI games.