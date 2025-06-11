Not Deepak Chahar or Trent Boult; Aakash Chopra Reckons Mumbai Indians Could Release Reece Topley Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians had a decent season at IPL 2025. They made the playoffs, but could not go all the way and that is something they would want in IPL 2026. So, will they make changes to their set-up? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons the MI side may release England's Reece Topley. Claiming that Ashwani Kumar did a good job, Chopra believes the only player who could be released is the English star.

‘Topley will have to be released’