Not Deepak Chahar or Trent Boult; Aakash Chopra Reckons Mumbai Indians Could Release Reece Topley Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians had a decent season at IPL 2025. They made the playoffs, but could not go all the way and that is something they would want in IPL 2026. So, will they make changes to their set-up? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons the MI side may release England's Reece Topley. Claiming that Ashwani Kumar did a good job, Chopra believes the only player who could be released is the English star.
"There will be a question for sure whether the squad can be made better. I feel a little more work can be done on fast bowling. They have Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwani Kumar did a good job, but they didn't have a fifth pacer. Reece Topley will have to be released. You will keep Corbin Bosch," he said on his YouTube channel.
