After Leading RCB To Maiden IPL Title, Rajat Patidar Takes Over Madhya Pradesh Captaincy Across Three Formats

Rajat Patidar ended RCB's prolonged IPL trophy drought, and since then, he has been the man in demand. He also led the Central Zone to the Duleep Trophy title, and his success as a captain has added another feather to his cap. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Patidar has been handed the responsibility to lead Madhya Pradesh across the three formats.

Rajat Patidar Handed Major Responsibility Ahead of 2025-26 Domestic Season

Patidar replaced Faf du Plessis in IPL 2025 and brought an end to their long wait, guiding Virat Kohli and Co. to their maiden IPL title. It is learnt that the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and Director of Cricket Chandrakant Pandit collectively took the decision as they wanted Rajat in a much broader role.

Rajat channelled his leadership quality last season and drove Madhya Pradesh to the final in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patidar also took charge of the Rest of India squad in the recently concluded Irani Trophy, where they lost to Vidarbha by 93 runs. The ROI comprised some big names with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

Ranji Trophy To Start From October 15

The Ranji Trophy will kick off from October 15, and MP will open their campaign against Punjab at Indore. The tournament will have two phases, the first one from October 15 to November 19, before a break for the white-ball tournament arrives. After white-ball tournaments, the second leg will start from January 22 and will last till February 1, with knockout matches set for February 6 to 28.

Patidar has been in sensational form this season and has already hit two hundreds and three half-centuries in seven innings. He scored a century in the Duleep Trophy final and will be one of Madhya Pradesh's main pillars of batting in the upcoming domestic tournaments.