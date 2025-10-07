'Blown Away By The Magic': KL Rahul Gives Big Shoutout To Rishab Shetty's Performance In Kantara Chapter 1

Indian opener KL Rahul has been in some stellar form recently. Rahul continued the India vs West Indies series from where he had left the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and his numbers speak for the form in which he is in. The Delhi Capitals and India star scored a blistering 100 from 197 deliveries with a strike rate of 50.76.

Courtesy of Rahul's ton, India ended up scoring 448 runs in the first innings of the first Test match. Rahul will now accompany the Indian ODI team on their tour to Australia.

KL Rahul Lavishes Praise on Rishab Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul recently took to his social media and lavished praise on Rishab Shetty's latest film Kantara Chapter 1. Rahul has now joined a long list of celebrities who have been left impressed by the film's storytelling and the theatrical impact that it has managed to leave on its audience. Kantara Chapter 1 is a sequel to Kantara: The Legend, which released in 2022. Rahul, who watched the film recently, has expressed his admiration for Rishab Shetty's powerful acting and direction.

KL Rahul's appreciation post for Rishab Shetty | Image: Instagram/@klrahul

"Just watched Kantara. Blown away by the magic Rishab Shetty has created yet again. All heart and beautifully represents the people and the belief of Mangaluru," wrote Rahul on his Instagram story.

The movie, which has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty, showcases the Kadamba period in Karnataka, which is often regarded as the Golden Era in Indian history. The movie depicts how influential the rulers used to be during that period. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Rakesh Poojari, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Rishab Shetty in key roles.

KL Rahul Eyes Crucial India vs Australia ODI Series

KL Rahul last played ODIs for India during the Champions Trophy, and he is the first-choice wicketkeeper for the 'men in blue' in the fifty-over format. Alongside KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel has also been picked as India's reserve wicketkeeper.