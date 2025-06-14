After Leading South Africa To Historic Win In WTC 2025 Final, Aiden Markram Receives Huge Praise From Kevin Pietersen: 'It Was Extraordinary'

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa sealed a five-wicket victory over Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.

It was a historic moment for the Proteas as they finally broke the curse of winning an ICC trophy. The WTC 2023-2025 mace is South Africa's first trophy in the past 27 years. South Africa's last ICC trophy was back in 1998.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning knock in the second inning. Markram played a 136-run knock from 207 balls and helped the Proteas clinch the title at the Lord's. However, in the first inning, Markram was dismissed after a six-ball duck.

Kevin Pietersen Hails Aiden Markram's Match-Winning Knock

While speaking on JioStar, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen heaped praise on Aiden Markram, calling it one of the best innings played by and South African batter in Test cricket. He added that Markram's 'extraordinary' knock will go down the history for its attacking nature.

“Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa’s Test history — but when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary,” Kevin Pietersen said on JioStar.

Aiden Markram's Stats In WTC 2023-2025 Cycle

In the 2023-2025 WTC cycle, Aiden Markram played 11 matches and 20 innings, scoring 708 runs at a strike rate of 63.55 and an average of 37.26.

In the final inning of the WTC 2025 Final, South Africa needed to chase down a 282-run target. The Proteas batters struggled a bit in the beginning after losing early wickets, but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma's solid 147-run partnership made it easier for the Proteas.