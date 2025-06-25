'The Biggest Clap I Had Seen': Ex-England Pacer Stuart Broad Compares Rishabh Pant's Heroics To Sachin Tendulkar During IND vs ENG First Test

Shubman Gill's captaincy of the Indian Test team did not get the dream start that he wanted as India lost the first Test against England by five wickets. India despite losing the Test match by five wickets took away a lot of positives from Headingley, especially in the batting unit. India across both innings of the match witnessed five centuries with Rishabh Pant being the star of the show with centuries in both the first and the second innings. Following the end of the match, former England fast bowler Stuart Broad had the highest praise for the Indian wicketkeeper batter.

Rishabh Pant Compared To Sachin Tendulkar Post 1st IND vs ENG Test

Following the end of the first Test match between India and England which saw the match slip out of India's hands due to subpar bowling and fielding efforts, legendary England pacer Stuart Broad had the biggest praise for Rishabh Pant. Stuart Broad in his praise compared Rishabh Pant to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

"One thing I noticed when he was walking off the both hundreds the Headingley crowd were on their feet. Really appreciating everything that he's done and the quality he'd shown. English crowds have always been supportive of opposition teams and players when they do well. But this was probably the biggest clap I had seen since Tendulkar's last tour here," said Stuart Broad while he was talking to Jos Buttler.

India Take Positives From First Test Despite 5 Wicket Loss

India despite the five wicket loss to England in the first Test of the five match series, walked away from Headingley with a lot of positives, especially in the batting department. India's batting unit saw a massive improvement in comparison to the Border Gavaskar Trophy.