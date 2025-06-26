After Leeds Defeat, Mohammed Siraj Urged To Take More Responsibility: 'You Don’t Want Jasprit Bumrah Under Pressure'

Updated 26 June 2025 at 17:14 IST
India endured a tough outing in Leeds, having tasted a five-wicket defeat against England in Leeds. Despite five centuries from Indian batters and Jasprit Bumrah's historic five-wicket haul, the home side managed to chase down a 371-run target.
Shubhman Gill's captaincy debut didn't have the desired outcome, and the 25-year-old will feel severe pressure while India take on England in the second Test at Edgbaston. Except for Bumrah, no other bowlers looked purposeful and the over-reliance on Bumrah hurt their ambitions. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna looked clueless at times and while Shardul Thakur also didn't really have an impact.
Ajinkya Rahane heaped praises on Bumrah, insisting he liked the fast bowler's intent throughout the Test. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Bumrah’s five wicket-haul in the first innings was amazing. Apart from his five wickets what I liked about Bumrah was his intent. The way he was running in his run-up. His intensity throughout his bowling was amazing. The lines and lengths that he bowled. He was aggressive throughout in his bowling approach."
Rahane also emphasised that bowlers like Mohammed Siraj should take responsibility to ease the pressure on Bumrah.
He further added, “What I would like to see is support from the other end. Bumrah is obviously bowling his attacking lengths but if he can support from Siraj and Prasidh, that will be great for him. You don’t want Bumrah under pressure and start bowling too many overs and the pressure comes on the team. I want to see Siraj taking that responsibility and also Prasidh if he plays that second Test match."
As per an Indian Express report, Jasprit Bumrah is very unlikely to be involved in the Edgbaston Test against England. It has already been learnt that the maverick pacer won't be available for all five Test matches. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but he returned empty-handed in the second innings. Arshdeep Singh is likely to take his place should the management decide to provide their bowling spearhead a much-needed rest before the Lord's Test.
Published 26 June 2025 at 17:14 IST