Jasprit Bumrah To Miss Edgbaston Test 'In All Probability', May Rejoin India Playing XI In 3rd Test: Report

India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Team India is expected to suffer an early setback before the Edgbaston Test match as Jasprit Bumrah may sit out of the second test. As Team India heads to Birmingham, the management needs to decide on the talismanic Indian pacer's workload management. Since it would be a long series, Bumrah needs to be handled with care in red-ball cricket, as they could not afford to injure him. The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue have already lost the first Test match at Headingley despite having a considerable advantage.

Jasprit Bumrah Could Miss 2nd IND vs ENG Test In Edgbaston, Birmingham

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Cricket Team had a troubled start to their new era. Team India suffered an abominable defeat at the hands of England despite having five centurions. The Indian bowling line-up looked toothless in the final innings, with massive errors and catch drops costing them the win. Jasprit Bumrah was the lone bright light for the Indian Cricket Team as he scalped a sensational fifer during England's first innings. The pacer's fiery spell stood out in an otherwise underwhelming bowling display from the visitors, where he bowled 44 overs.

With the Edgbaston Test coming up next, the Indian Express reported that Bumrah would miss out on the second test match ‘in all probability.’ The Indian team management may not include the pacer in the playing XI to keep him fully fit for the third test match in London.

Who Will Stand Up In Bumrah's Role As Strike Bowler?

Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion could be beneficial for the Indian Cricket Team in the third test as he has delivered some memorable performances at Lord's in red-ball cricket. Back in August 2021, the talismanic strike bowler picked up 3/33, where he scalped Rory Burns for a duck, picked up Joe Root's dismissal and also removed Ollie Robinson to close their innings.

With Bumrah expected to miss the Edgbaston Test, pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh could be brought in as replacement bowlers. Mohammed Siraj could replace the pacer as India's strike bowler for the second test match. But his absence in Birmingham may heavily impact Team India.