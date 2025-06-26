IND vs ENG: Ajinkya Rahane Wants Shubman Gill to Use Shardul Thakur Better in Second Test - 'He Will Get You Wickets'

In the first India vs England Test that was played at Headingley, the decision to go with Shardul Thakur in the playing XI raised a few eyebrows. While it is true the Mumbai all-rounder would provide depth in the batting and also be a vital bowling option, his inclusion over a proper bowler was criticised by many.

Former India cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar called on the Shubman Gill-led side to go with someone like Kuldeep Yadav at Edgbaston to boost the team's wicket-taking abilities.

But another Indian cricketer in Ajinkya Rahane believes Gill just needs to use Shardul better, particularly with the ball.

Rahane's Advice to Gill

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the India cricketer who has played 85 Tests urged Gill to give Thakur more overs, particularly with the new ball.

"Shardul Thakur has been an experienced player and has done well in Test cricket overseas. I want to see more overs from Shardul. Whatever I have seen with him, he can swing the ball both ways and is a wicket-taker. If Shardul can bowl the first change or even given the new ball he can swing it both ways," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

The new ball was shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj at Headingley, with Prasidh Krishna and Shardul coming in afterwards. But India's lack of penetration in the second innings cost them as England won by five wickets.

Can India Use Shardul Better?

However, Rahane may have a point when he says that Shardul could be better utilised as he proved to be particularly lethal with the new ball during the Ranji Trophy last season.

Thakur took 35 wickets in the season but of those, 20 of those wickets came within the first twenty overs. A further 8 wickets came between overs 80 to 100, the time when the second new ball is taken.