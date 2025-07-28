Republic World
  • After Manchester Disappointment, England Add CSK Star To Their Squad, Eye Revival In Final Test At Oval

Updated 28 July 2025 at 14:29 IST

After Manchester Disappointment, England Add CSK Star To Their Squad, Eye Revival In Final Test At Oval

In an aim to revive their fortune, England have added a new member to their squad for the 5th and final Test match at the Oval.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
CSK players celebrate a wicket
CSK players celebrate a wicket | Image: ANI

England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the final and 5th Test match at the Oval. India pulled off a brilliant draw courtesy of some brilliant batting heroics from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With the series currently at 2-1, all the eyes will be on the final Test match as India will have the opportunity to restore parity at the Oval.

England squad for 5th Test

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(More To Follow)

