After Manchester Disappointment, England Add CSK Star To Their Squad, Eye Revival In Final Test At Oval

England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the final and 5th Test match at the Oval. India pulled off a brilliant draw courtesy of some brilliant batting heroics from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With the series currently at 2-1, all the eyes will be on the final Test match as India will have the opportunity to restore parity at the Oval.