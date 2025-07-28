After Manchester Disappointment, England Add CSK Star To Their Squad, Eye Revival In Final Test At Oval

Updated 28 July 2025 at 14:29 IST
England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the final and 5th Test match at the Oval. India pulled off a brilliant draw courtesy of some brilliant batting heroics from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With the series currently at 2-1, all the eyes will be on the final Test match as India will have the opportunity to restore parity at the Oval.
Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
(More To Follow)
