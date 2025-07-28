Shubman Gill's India Dent England's World Test Championship 2027 Standing, Ben Stokes' Men Eye Oval Test For Reurgence in Ongoing WTC Cycle

WTC 2027: The fate of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will be decided in the fifth and the final Test that will be played at The Oval from July 31, 2025. England had fancied their chances of registering a win in Manchester and sealing the series then and there, but the Indian batters had other ideas in their minds. India batted for over five sessions across the last two days of the Manchester Test and this left Ben Stokes' England stunned.

India were trailing by 311 in their second session and two quick dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan didn't help India's case either. The visitors were reduced to 0/2 at one stage courtesy of two stellar deliveries from Chris Woakes, but Shubman Gill and KL Rahul batted out the entire fourth day and threatened the hosts of the series with a possibility of a draw.

England Drop To The Third Place In World Test Championship Rankings

A draw in the Manchester Test has not only kept England away from winning the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as of now, but it has also helped Sri Lanka enter the top two and push England to the third spot. Shubman Gill's India also earned their well-deserved four points and they remain firm on the number fourth spot. The WTC Final will be played at Lord's on June 27 and the top two teams will play the summit clash of the ICC event.

Latest World Test Championship standings | Image: icc.com

As per the points system, teams earn 12 points for a win and just four points for a draw. England did earn four points, but they were docked two points due to slow over-rate that they maintained in Lord's. Australia are currently at the top of the table with 36 points and a PCT of 100.00. Australia clean swept West Indies by 3-0 recently.

England Add Jamie Overton To Their Squad

England are gearing up for one final push in the Oval Test. The stakes for the final match of the series are as high as it can get. If India win the final Test, then the series will end in a draw and if England manage to outsmart India in the final Test, then they will take an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series and win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.