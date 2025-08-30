Shubman Gill Unleashes Beast Mode In The Training Nets, Grinds Hard While Fine Tuning Batting Skills Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH

The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be nothing but India's dress rehearsal for the World T20 that will be played next year. India will kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10, 2025, with a match against the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled India's squad for the Asia Cup, and it raised a lot of questions around India's team and squad composition.

Shubman Gill Goes Through The Hard Grind Ahead Of Asia Cup

Shubman Gill has not only been included in the Indian T20I squad, but he has also been appointed as the vice-captain. This makes him one of the sure starters in the eleven. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma had been India's preferred openers up until this point, but Gill's inclusion in the Indian T20I team is bound to change the look and the composition.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was very candid and said that Gill has been rewarded for his performances in the England series. Shubman Gill not only captained India to an iconic draw against England in England, but he also scored over 700 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Gill, who had to miss the Duleep Trophy due to ongoing fitness issues, was recently spotted fine-tuning his T20I batting skills just a few days before India jets off to the UAE to play the Asia Cup. As captured in the video, the Indian T20I vice-captain played multiple attacking shots in order to prepare for the continental cup.

Watch The Video Here

The big question that has been asked time and again is about Shubman Gill's preferred batting position. With the top three completely packed, the Indian team management will have to drop either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma to make way for Shubman Gill.

Dissecting Shubman Gill's Numbers In T20Is