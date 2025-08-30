Delhi Premier League Takes Strict Action Against 5 Players After Code Of Conduct Breach During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Game

There was plenty of drama in the recent game played between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The West Delhi Lions, led by Nitish Rana, defeated the South Delhi Superstarz by 7 wickets and knocked them out of the tournament. The West Delhi Lions will now lock horns with East Delhi Riders in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Delhi Premier League that is scheduled to be played on August 30 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In DPL 2025

The likes of Nitish Rana, Krish Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Sumit Mathur, and Aman Bharti have been penalized for their on-field conduct during the South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi eliminator. The high-voltage clash between both these sides saw West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana getting involved in a heated argument with South Delhi Superstarz' Digvesh Rathi.

"Digvesh Rathi has been fined 80% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. Nitish Rana has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1). Aman Bharti has been fined 30% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1). Sumit Mathur has been fined 50% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1), and Krish Yadav has been fined 100% of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2)," said Delhi Premier League in a statement.

Nitish Rana scored a quickfire 134* runs off 55 balls in the Eliminator. In his quickfire knock, Rana hit a total of eight fours and fifteen sixes. Rana registered a strike rate of 243.64.

East Delhi Riders And West Delhi Lions Eye A Spot In Finals