After Prolonged Injury Spell, Wanindu Hasaranga Returns As Sri Lanka Unveil 16-Member Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket, on Thursday, August 28, named their 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is starting on September 9.

Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has also been included in the 16-member squad after being out of the field from T20Is since January 2025.

Hasaranga has been suffering from a long injury spell, which has kept him out of the field. Previously in the T20I series against Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan allrounder was out of the squad due to a hamstring injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga's Stats In T20Is

Wanindu Hasaranga made his T20I debut in 2019, against New Zealand. In the 20-over format for Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old picked 131 wickets at an economy rate of 6.98. He also scored 712 runs from 67 T20I innings.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hasaranga bagged 46 wickets after playing 37 matches and 37 innings in the cash-rich tournament.

Matheesha Pathirana To Sri Lanka's Pace Attack In Asia Cup 2025

Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana are among the pace bowling attack for the Sri Lankans in the upcoming tournament. On the other hand, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana will be leading their spin bowling attack.

Charith Asalanka will be leading Sri Lanka in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B, alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. On the other hand, Group A consists of Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, and India.

Sri Lanka will start their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025, against Bangladesh, on September 13, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, September 28.