Cheteshwar Pujara Open To Coaching? Veteran Batter Breaks Silence On His Post-Retirement Plans: 'I'll Try And Take A Call Then'

Days after retiring from cricket, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara spilled the beans on rumours of him being open to coaching.

Earlier on August 24, Pujara took to his social media handle and announced that he will be retiring from all formats of cricket.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Pujara wrote on X.

Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On His Future

While speaking to PTI, Cheteshwar Pujara said that he is enjoying his broadcasting work as a commentator. However, he added that if some coaching opportunities come up at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, then he will be open to it.

"I've enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I'll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I'll be open to it," Pujara said, as quoted by PTI.

The 37-year-old added that he hasn't thought about his future in coaching. But if something comes up, then he will give some thought to it.

"I haven't genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I'll try and take a call then...I've mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Stats In Test and First-Class Cricket

Pujara is known for his resilient knocks at number 3 in Test cricket. He is also considered one of the greatest to grace the red-ball format. The right-handed batter played his maiden Test match for India in 2010 against Australia. Pujara played 103 matches and 176 innings, amassing 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 44.36. He hammered 19 centuries and 35 fifties for India in Test cricket.