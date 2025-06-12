After RCB's IPL 2025 Celebrations Turned Deadly, BCCI to Come Up With Guidelines For Future Celebratory Events - Report

Several shoes and slippers lying outside Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s victory celebrations, in Bengaluru. | Image: ANI

When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an 18-year wait to be crowned IPL champions after winning the IPL 2025 final vs Punjab Kings, everyone expected a massive celebration given the team had to wait a long time to finally call themselves champions of the tournament. However, things quickly took a deadly turn when, the day after the final, 11 fans lost their lives due to a stampede situation in the city of Bengaluru due to mismanagement of the victory parade that was set to take place.

And the nature of the tragedy has reportedly led to action at the highest level of the sport, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India - or BCCI for short - are planning to step in and formally address the matter.

BCCI to Take Big Action

The BCCI will reportedly look to formulate guidelines for any such post-IPL victory parades or celebrations in the future, but without dampening the spirit of the occasion.

This is according to a report in Cricbuzz, which added that BCCI secretary Devajit Saika has already expressed both publicly and privately that formal guidelines are needed for such events.

These guidelines could well be finalised during the Apex Council meeting that is set for June 14 (Saturday), which will be held online.

When Happiness Turned to Tragedy

The situation stemmed from fan confusion around what exactly would be done to celebrate what was a big day for cricket lovers in the city of Bengaluru.

RCB had first confirmed a full-on victory parade before Bengaluru Traffic Police made it clear that no parade would be happening due to difficulties in monitoring road restrictions.