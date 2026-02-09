'Surgery Done Right': Harshit Rana Issues Key Medical Update After Injury Forces Him Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Team India seamer Harshit Rana has issued a key medical update after being forced to pull himself out of the Indian squad because of an injury. The fast bowler for the Delhi domestic team and IPL franchise KKR has successfully undergone surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

Harshit Rana suffered a knee injury during the India-South Africa warm-up fixture and was unable to complete his spell. While he eventually returned to bat, the BCCI eventually ruled him out after he was declared unfit for action.

It was a significant blow for Rana as the setback came right before his World Cup debut for Team India.

Harshit Rana Undergoes Surgery; Shares Health Update

Harshit Rana has shared a key update on his health on social media, revealing that he has successfully undergone surgery and is now focusing on recovery to make a fruitful comeback in the game.

The Indian seamer also shared an image of himself in a hospital bed with a beaming smile.

"Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love," Harshit Rana wrote on Instagram.

Harshit Rana was eventually replaced by seasoned pacer Mohammed Siraj, who made a roaring impact for Team India in their group-stage encounter against the USA.

Siraj delivered a thrilling 3/29 spell as he anchored the Indian bowling line-up to flatline the USA batters' momentum.

Team India To Face Namibia Next After Defeating the USA

Team India is coming off a thrilling finish after being put to the test against the USA bowling line-up. It became an uphill task for the hosts after they triggered a monumental collapse.

But India captain Suryakumar Yadav kept his guard up strong against the opposition, smashing an unbeaten 84 off 49 and carrying India with his immaculate rescue effort.