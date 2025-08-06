After Stupendous IPL 2025; Shreyas Iyer Deserves a Spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad - Here's Why

Asia Cup 2025: Now that the England tour is done and dusted, the focus would shift to white-ball cricket. India will play the Asia Cup 2025 next and there is much speculation over the combinations that India could use. Reports claim that Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in contention for a spot in the continental tournament - but, what about Shreyas Iyer? Yes, that would be the question in the minds of the fans.

Iyer Deserves Spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Iyer led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025 after he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024. In 2025, Iyer scored 604 runs in 17 matches. He had a real impact for Punjab Kings as his runs came at a strike rate of 175.07. He scored at a surreal average of 50.33. This also includes six fifties. He had a issue with the short-ball, but recently - he seems to have worked out that problem. So, in case he is in the squad - what will be his spot? Iyer is a top-order batter and he would have to be squeezed in the Top-4. While India have a settled top-order in T20Is, Iyer would have to eye the No. 3 or the No. 4 spot. That also means he would be having a competition with Tilak Varma and a few others for that spot.