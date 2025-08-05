Republic World
  • Selection Battle For Asia Cup Intensifies, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan To Be In Contention: Report

Updated 5 August 2025 at 23:21 IST

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharsan are likely to be in contention for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan in action for India
Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan in action for India | Image: AP

Riding on Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell, India defeated England by a mere six runs to conquer the Oval Test on Monday. With this win, India restored parity in the five-match test series and Shubman Gill and Co. are currently in the third position in the World Test Championship points table.

Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be Considered For Asia Cup Selection

India's next assignment will be the Asia Cup, which will kickstart on September 9 in the UAE. BCCI is the designated host of this edition, which will be held in the T20 format. Selection for the Asia Cup is expected to be held in a few weeks' time, and should India manage to reach the final, it could be a concern given the West Indies are also scheduled to visit India for a two-match Test series.

As per a PTI report, despite the difference of less than a week between the final and the first IND vs WI test, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharsan are likely to be considered for the Asia Cup. The trio was a part of the Test squad in the recently concluded series against England.

A BCCI source told PTI, “There is a five week break and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad despite stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. In 21 days in Asia Cup, if one plays till final, there are 6 T20 games and that's not much of a workload. But obviously with 17 member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully.”

Sai Sudharsan And Shubman Gill Led Gujarat Titans To IPL 2025 Playoffs

Sai Sudharsan topped the IPL run-scoring charts with 759 runs in 15 matches. He and Shubman Gill helped the Gujarat Titans to secure a place in the playoffs, but unfortunately, they lost to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in IPL 2025. GT captain Gill was at his best and amassed 650 runs. He continues his form in the long format and finished as the top run scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

