After T20 Break; Will Ishan Kishan Make India's ODI Squad After VHT Heroics?

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: After making a sensational comeback to the nation T20 squad for the World Cup after his Syed Mushtaq Ali heroics, Ishan Kishan has been ticking all the right boxes. Few days after Kishan and Jharkhand's success in SMAT, he has done phenomenally well in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy game of the season. Playing against Karnataka in Ranchi, Kishan smashed a breathtaking 125 off 39 balls. He brought up his hundred in merely 33 balls. His whirlwind knock featured 14 sixes and seven fours.

Would Kishan Make ODI Squad?

Remember, Kishan got his runs at No. 6 and it is a strategical move it seems. Kishan knows well that he may not find a spot in the top-order of the ODI side as there are players like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill among others. At No. 6, he would be looked at as a finisher and that gives him a solid chance of making the ODI side.

The ODI side for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is yet to be picked. Kishan would stand a real-good chance of getting picked. There is no doubt that the selectors would have kept a watch on the VHT games that are currently happening.

Kishan Powers JHA to 412/9

Thanks to Kishan's blitz, Jharkhand have amassed a mammoth 412 for nine in 50 overs. Apart from Kishan, Virat Singh scored a blazing 88 off 68 balls as well. It would be very difficult for Karnataka to gun the total down. They have some big names in their ranks like Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal. One surely cannot write off Karnataka.