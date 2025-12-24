Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani Power Bihar To World Record 574/6 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sakibul Gani unleashed a batting storm in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, propelling Bihar to a world-record total of 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Wednesday, December 24.

Not just Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but his teammates Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani played swashbuckling knocks to power Bihar 574/6 in the first innings of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 fixture against Arunachal Pradesh.

Bihar carved their place in cricketing history by amassing 574/6, setting a new world record for the highest team total in a men’s List A match. The previous benchmark belonged to Tamil Nadu, who had piled up 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh back in 2002. Thanks to explosive batting performances, Bihar stormed past that milestone to claim the top spot.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani Star As Bihar Etch Name In History Books

In the first innings, Suryavanshi played a 190-run knock from 84 balls at a strike rate of 226.19. The youngster slammed 16 fours and 15 sixes, which helped Bihar get a fiery start in the first innings. After the 14-year-old's dismissal in the fourth delivery of the 27th over, Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka took control of the innings.

Later, Ayush Loharuka scored 116 runs from 56 balls at a strike rate of 207.14. He hammered 11 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease.