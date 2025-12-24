WATCH | Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Reaction to 'Vada Pav Khaoge' During Mumbai's VHT Clash in Jaipur

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the best white-ball player of the generation, is a very popular cricketer. Despite having retired from Tests and T20s, his popularity has not dipped. If anything, it has only increased and Jaipur got a taste of that when Mumbai locked horns with Sikkim on Wednesday in a Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy game at the Sawai Mansingh stadium. Fans had started queuing up outside the stadium since morning and once the gates opened, there was mayhem.

From asking Rohit to bowl to offering him vada pav - it was all happening at the SMS in Jaipur. The clip where a fan offers him vada pav and he refuses has surfaced on social space and has gone viral.

Meanwhile, Sikkim have scored 236 for seven in 50 overs. Ashish Thapa top-scored for Sikkim with 79 off 87 balls. For Mumbai, captain Shardul Thakur was their best bowler as he returned with two wickets for 19 runs. In a while from now, Rohit would walk out to bat, it is the moment fans have eagerly been waiting for. He has been in good form and he would like to get among the runs.

Rohit Eyes 2027 WC

It is no secret that Rohit wants to feature in the 2027 WC. He made the confession after the third ODI in Sydney earlier in the year. One feels eventually he plays the ODI WC in 2027 or not depends majorly on his form and fitness. He would like to stay fit and be among the runs to make it. It is reported that Rohit will feature in only two VHT games as after that he would get ready for the series against New Zealand.