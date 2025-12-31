After T20 World Cup Snub, Shubman Gill Targets Vijay Hazare Trophy To Prepare For New Zealand ODIs | Report

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026: Earlier on December 20, India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill was dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026, which is set to begin from February 7.

Gill was snubbed from the T20 squad following his poor performance in the 20-over format.

Shubman Gill To Take Part In VHT Following T20 WC Snub

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill has informed his respective state cricket association about his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. As per the report, Gill is expected to take part in the prestigious domestic tournament from January 3 to 6, against Sikkim and Goa in Jaipur.

Gill's participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 also proves that he has started preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is starting from January 11.

Shubman Gill has played 58 ODIs, scoring 2818 runs at a strike rate of 99.22 and an average of 56.36. He hammered eight centuries and 15 half-centuries for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. Gill also played 113 List A matches and 112 innings, scoring 5082 runs at a strike rate of 94.26 and an average of 51.85.

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja To Play VHT Matches In January

Not just Shubman Gill, but Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also take part in the upcoming matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective states. The media report has confirmed that Jadeja has confirmed to the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) about his availability for the January 6 and 8 matches against Services and Gujarat.

On the other hand, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to confirm which games KL Rahul plays. But sources close to Cricbuzz claimed that he will play the matches from January 3 to 6.

KL Rahul played 91 ODIs and 83 innings, scoring 3218 runs at a strike rate of 89.48 and an average of 49.50. In List A, the 33-year-old played 143 matches and 135 innings, amassing 5228 runs at a strike rate of 83.11 and an average of 46.67.