2003 ODI World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Hospitalised With Meningitis, In induced Coma After Falling Ill On Boxing Day
Damien Martyn played 208 ODIs and scored 5346 runs. Martyn scored these runs at an average of 40.81. The 2003 World Cup winner also scored 5 ODI 100s and 37 fifties
In an unfortunate turn of events, ex-Australian player and the winner of the 2003 ODI World Cup, Damien Martyn has been admitted to a hospital in Queensland. The 54-year-old who is suffering from meningitis fell ill on Boxing Day and is currently in an induced coma. Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, Adam Gilchrist, Martyn's close friend and former teammate confirmed the development and also said that Martyn is getting the best treatment possible.
'He is getting the best of treatment and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,' said Adam Gilchrist. Martyn's ex-teammate Darren Lehmann also took to social media to extend his wishes to Damien Martyn and his family members.
Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia CEO Extends Wishes To Martyn
Damien Martyn is no less than a hero as far as Australia's illustrious cricketing history is concerned and he played a pivotal role in an era where Australia dominated world cricket, irrespective of conditions, formats and opponents. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg extended his wishes to Martyn and his family. 'I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,' said Greenberg, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Damien Martyn: The Unsung Hero Of Australia's Golden Period
Gritty and dogged, these two words sum up Damien Martyn and what all his game stood for while playing in the greatest team in the history of the game. Pretty much old-school in his approach and the manner in which he batted, Damien Martyn often operated in silence and made some huge contributions that were no less than impactful in the context of the game.
The winner of the 2003 ODI World Cup, Damien Martyn represented Australia in 67 Tests from 1992 to 2006. Martyn finished his Test career for Australia with 4406 runs at 46.37 including 13 centuries.
