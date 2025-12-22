After Triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Campaign, Ishan Kishan To Lead Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan Kishan has been named as the captain of Jharkhand for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. The southpaw recently led Jharkhand to its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with an explosive century in the final.

Ishan Kishan To Lead Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to start on December 24, and Jharkhand will face off against Karnataka in Ahmedabad. The 50-over domestic tournament is expected to attract some big names, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Apart from Kishan, the Jharkhand squad for the VHT 2025-26 season also includes Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Robin Minz, Abhinav Sharan, and Virat Singh.

Ishan had a wonderful SMAT campaign and ended as the highest runscorer in the domestic T20 tournament. He hasn't played for India since featuring against Australia in a T20I in Guwahati in 2023, and as a reward for his performance, he was named in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also confirmed their availability, but they will likely feature for a couple of matches. BCCI reportedly mandated that senior stars be involved in domestic tournaments in order to be eligible for selection in the Indian Team. Both Rohit and Virat didn't feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, they badly need to be in shape for white-ball cricket.

Advertisement

Both have been named in the Mumbai and Delhi squads for the VHT.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy