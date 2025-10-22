After 'Unfit' Jibe on Rohit Sharma; Controversial Congress Leader Now Makes Shocking Claim Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Once the India A squad for the tour of South Africa was announced, Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection became the biggest talking point after he got denied a spot despite his surreal run in domestic cricket. He averages 110.47 over the last five years in first-class cricket and that features five fifties and 10 hundreds, amassing 2,541 runs. While no proper reason given and with not much clarity over it, Congress leader Dr. Shama Mohamad has made a sensational claim. As per Shama, Sarfaraz was not selected because of his surname. She also points a finger at India coach Gautam Gambhir claiming that everyone knows where he stands on that matter.

‘Not selected because of his surname’

Shama's tweet: "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter."

Her latest tweet has sparked a row on social space as most reckon she is making such absurd statements sans any proof just to grab eyeballs.

For the unversed, this is not the first time the Congress leader has sparked a controversy with her comments on X. In the past as well, she had targeted then India captain Rohit Sharma over his fitness.

Ind vs SA Schedule (A-Tour)

Prior to the start of the India vs South Africa series, India A will host South Africa A for two unofficial Test matches and three unofficial ODIs. The series will be closely watched as a number of upcoming Indian youngsters will feature in the series.

Squad For The 1st Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (c / wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain