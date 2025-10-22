Worrying Signs for Team India, Cricket Australia Uses Never-Seen-Before Pitch Curation Strategy in Adelaide Ahead of Second IND vs AUS ODI | WATCH

Australia made a thumping start to their ongoing three-match ODI series against India. In the first match of the series, Australia defeated India by seven wickets (DLS) to go 1-0 up in the series. The star-studded batting lineup of the Indian team that includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer couldn't get going in the first match as they struggled to score runs on a spicy Perth wicket.

The four rain intervals during India's innings made things even worse for the visitors. KL Rahul (38 off 31 balls) and Axar Patel (31 off 38 balls) helped India score 136 runs in their quota of 26 overs. Australia made light work of the score as they chased the total down in 21.1 overs.

Curators at Adelaide Oval Use UV Lights

Adelaide has witnessed heavy downpour for the past two days, and the turf on which the second ODI will be played continued to remain under covers. It has been an unusual Australian summer so far, with rain threatening to play spoilsport in the second ODI as well. The Indian batters struggled to score runs on a bouncy Perth wicket, and it feels that the curators in Adelaide are trying to emulate the conditions that were at disposal in Perth.

The Adelaide Oval shared a video of the curators working on the turf that will be used for the second ODI. The video showcases UV‑drying lamps placed all over the 22-yard strip in Adelaide. The lights are being used in order to dry the surface as quickly as possible before the game. A dry surface means that the Australian bowlers will be able to extract more bounce from the surface, which can trouble the Indian batters.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport in the 2nd ODI? Here's the Weather Forecast