After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Retirements, R Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Lead Team India: 'He Deserves The Captaincy'

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah inspect the pitch ahead of the fifth and last test match against Australia, at Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: ANI Photo

The Indian Cricket Team is witnessing a transition phase. The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has left Team India with some big shoes to fill ahead of the England Test series, which will mark the start of the new World Test Championship.

R Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Succeed Rohit Sharma

With Rohit's retirement, the selectors will have to announce a new leader in the longest format. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jasprit Bumrah to succeed Rohit Sharma as the next Test captain. Bumrah led India in the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and guided the country to a sensational win. He also captained Indian in the Sydney Test when Rohit decided to stand down following a string of bad scores.

On his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat', he said, "I didn't have an idea both [Rohit and Kohli] would retire together.

"This will a testing time for Indian cricket, and I'll say this is truly now the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir era.

“The team that will tour England will be a completely new team, a transformed team where Bumrah will probably be the senior-most player. He is obviously one of the captaincy options; I think he deserves the captaincy, but the selectors will take a decision based on his physical capacity.”

Shubman Gill Tops List To Be The Next Test Captain