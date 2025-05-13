WTC 25 Final: South Africa Reveals 15-Man Squad, Speedster Set For Return To Lock Horns Against Australia In Summit Clash At Lord's

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates the dismissal during the 3rd day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at Newlands stadium | Image: ANI Photo

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming World Test Championship finale, with Temba Bavuma leading the proteas Men against the Mighty Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground. It is the first time that the Proteas Men have found a spot in the WTC Final, and they are up against the defending champions, the Aussie Men's.

Proteas Men Bolstered By The Returning Pacer As CSA Name Squad For WTC

Cricket South Africa have announced a 15-man squad for the World Test Championship Final. Skipper Temba Bavuma will lead the charge for the Ultimate Test match after they finished first in the ICC WTC Standings with a point percentage of 69.44.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi has found himself a spot and he would be returning to red-ball action after being out of action due to a groin injury. He did not participate in Proteas Men's home games. But the pacer has made a return, and he is ready to roar in red-ball cricket. Ngidi has featured in white-ball cricket for CSA and T20 leagues around the world.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD FOR WTC25 FINAL

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

Australia Also Announce Squad For WTC Summit Clash

The Australian National Cricket Team are geared up to defend the prestigious Mace then they feature in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa. This time, they have some solid reinforcement as all-rounder Cameron Green and veteran Josh Hazlewood would be featuring in the side at Lord's.

For Cameron Green, he would be representing Australia in whites for the first time in 12 months after his successful back surgery. The Aussies will have the advantage of having a full-fledged squad in action against the first0time finalists, South Africa, when they meet at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD FOR WTC25 FINAL

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.