KSCA And Chinnaswamy Under ICC And BCCI's Scanner After Bengaluru Stampede? Indian Board's Move Raises Questions On The Future Of RCB's Home

The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL win, has raised serious questions on the administrative capabilities of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. After RCB's euphoric victory over the Punjab Kings on June 3, 2025, the franchise had planned a felicitation ceremony for the team, but things soon went downhill as a stampede broke out which turned celebrations into a nightmare.
The Chinnaswamy Stadium is home to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and is an iconic stadium. The Chinnaswamy is a high-scoring venue and it has played a big role in shaping up many iconic matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shifted all the matches originally scheduled to be played in Bengaluru to Rajkot. They announced this decision by issuing a press release.
As per a report in The Times of India, the Karnataka State Cricket Association president said that there was no relation between the stampede and the BCCI's decision to shift the venue. The report further states that the ICC is also monitoring the situation closely, considering the fact that the ICC Women's World Cup will be played between September and November. At this point in time, the KSCA and the Chinnaswamy's fate hangs in the balance, and one has to wait to see what happens next.
As per several reports, almost 11 people were killed and many were left injured due to the tragic incident that took place on June 4, 2025. The families of the deceased have received INR 10 lakh from both the state government and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The defending champions were quick to release a statement and address the situation, but till then, all the damage was done. The unfortunate incident was then followed by calls for a ban on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the KSCA has bigger problems to address.
