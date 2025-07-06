After Winning IPL Title, Star RCB Spinner Set To Play In Delhi Premier League, Joins Outer Delhi Warriors For...

Delhi Premier League: The auction for the upcoming second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) took place on Sunday, July 6th.

Earlier, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) revealed that two new franchises, Outer Delhi and New Delhi, have joined the setup for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament.

Star Players Like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, And Others Set To Take Part In DPL 2025

Many stars will be taking part in the DPL 2025. Players like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat have enrolled themselves for the DPL 2025 auction.

Star RCB Spinner Joins Outer Delhi Warriors Ahead Of DPL 2025

During the DPL 2025 auction, it was the Outer Delhi Warriors who gained the limelight. The new franchise roped in spinner Suyash Sharma for an amount of Rs 15 lakhs.

Just a few months back, Suyash Sharma won the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 22-year-old played 14 matches in the 2025 edition of the IPL, picking up 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.84.

Suyash Sharma made his debut in IPL 2023 with Kolkata Knight Riders. In his maiden season, the youngster played 11 matches and bagged 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23. The youngster spinner also won the IPL 2024 title with the Knight Riders.

As of now, the RCB spinner played 41 T20s, taking 41 wickets at an economy rate of 7.85, and a bowling average of 28.29.

The 22-year-old played a crucial role for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the IPL 2025, as the youngster was the only spinner in their squad. In the IPL 2025 Final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a six-run win over Punjab Kings to get their hands on the silverware.