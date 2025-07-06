English Commentator Indirectly Blames Match Officials For Joe Root's Dismissal, Forgets The MCC Laws While Calling Akash Deep's Delivery Illegal

IND vs ENG: The Indian team looks all set to win the Edgbaston Test. Ben Stokes' England, who have always taken pride in chasing big totals on the final day of a Test match, have been strangled in their own gameplan. The hosts, with seven wickets in hand, need 536 runs to go 2-0 up in the series, but at the moment, it doesn't seem like happening. Fans and experts are opining that the best option for England as of now is to play out a draw. The stakeholders of the Indian Test team were criticized for their decision of resting their star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep deserve all the credit for the manner in which they have bowled in this ongoing second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Akash Deep, in particular, was right on the money in the final innings. The pacer ended up dismissing the dangerous Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

Alison Mitchell Calls Joe Root's Delivery Illegal

England's best bet to chase down the target of 608 runs was Joe Root. The former English skipper is currently in the form of his life, and he was expected to hold one end together. Unfortunately for England, Akash Deep cleaned Root up while he was batting on six runs. Akash Deep's dismissal of Joe Root has now become controversial as Alison Mitchell, a commentator for BBC, raised serious questions on the delivery.

'The delivery from Akash Deep, which we said was wide off the crease, his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up,' said Mitchell.

Here's What the MCC Law Says