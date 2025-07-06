Bittersweet Feeling Grips Virender Sehwag's Family Amid Delhi Premier League 2025 Auction! Aaryavir Joins Central Delhi For Rs 8 Lakhs; Vedant Goes Unsold

Delhi Premier League: The auction for the second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) took place on Sunday, July 6th.

The DPL 2025 auction turned out to be a bittersweet experience for the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's family. Sehwag's two sons, Aaryavir and Vedant, registered themselves for the auction. However, it was the elder son, Aaryavir, who got the chance to play in the upcoming season of the Delhi Premier League.

Aaryavir Sehwag Joins Central Delhi For Rs 8 Lakhs

During the DPL 2025 auction, Vedant Sehwag's son came under the hammer. But the franchise made a bid for the youngster. Following this, Vedant had to go unsold in the auction.

On the other hand, it was Aaryavir Sehwag who shone at the DPL 2025 auction. Central Delhi Kings roped in Aaryavir Sehwag for Rs. 8 lakhs.

Ahead of the DPL season 2, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced that two new franchises have been added to the setup. The two new franchises are Outer Delhi and New Delhi.

Star Players Like Rishabh Pant Set To Play In DPL Season 2

Many marquee players have registered for the DPL season auction. Star players like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat have enrolled themselves for the DPL 2025 auction.

In the auction, every franchise will have a purse of Rs. 1.5 crore. Every franchise at the DPL 2025 can only retain one player.

Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi also took part in the first season of the DPL, where they displayed a staggering performance. Following this, Priyansh and Digvesh were roped in by the IPL franchises during the 2025 mega-auction.